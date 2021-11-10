‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Trina Scott Edwards, the widow of the late Gov. Edwin Edwards, is defending a selfie she posted online that was turned into a meme suggesting that she hasn’t grieved over the loss of her husband enough.

Edwards passed away at age 94 in July.

The image Trina, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of a bathroom mirror during a night out partying.

The meme caption reads, “Poor EWE his ‘grieving’ widow is out partying taking bathroom selfies…wow keep it classy TE.”

I cropped the name because as generous as I am, I’m not going to help them get likes or followers. I would like to say... Posted by Trina Scott Edwards on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Trina took to her own social media account to address the criticism.

“I cropped the name because as generous as I am, I’m not going to help them get likes or followers,” Trina said. “I would like to say that my husband died, I did not.”

The former governor’s wife said that continuing to live her life does not mean that she isn’t still grieving Edwards’ death and that life should be a celebration of the time people share on Earth, noting that her late husband had a unique way of celebrating life himself.

“EWE lived his best life and we should all do the same,” she said. “Feel free to drop me a bathroom selfie, you beautiful, beautiful humans.”

