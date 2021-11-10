Nachman Elementary recognizes Veterans Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In recognition of Veterans Day, fourth-grade students at Nachman Elementary School presented a program titled “We Honor You” program.

Traci Thompson, a teacher at Nachman Elementary, says the students prepared for the program for several months. Singing patriotic songs, sharing the meaning of freedom, and some kind words- the students honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom, along with the men and women who currently serve in the military.

Former and active military members in the audience were asked to stand and be recognized during the program. And, they were each presented with a pin with the words “Lest We Forget” as a small token of appreciation.

