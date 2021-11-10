Advertisement

Northwestern State signs Many’s Ford

Many outfielder Camryn Ford signed her national letter of intent with NSU.
Many outfielder Camryn Ford signed her national letter of intent with NSU.(Source: Matt Vines / NSU)
By Matt Vines
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The following was released to us by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - As Northwestern State softball continues to build a Southland Conference championship contender, the Lady Demons added an outfielder with championship credentials Wednesday to open the fall signing period.

Ford guided the Lady Tigers to the Class 2A state championship and a 33-5 record under first-year head coach Keaton Booker.

Ford crushed eight home runs and hit .443 from the plate.

“Cam is a great player and a great person, and we’re excited to have her in our program,” said NSU head coach Donald Pickett. “She’s a winner and a great teammate.”

Ford is an LSWA First Team All-State outfielder and garnered second-team All-Area honors from the Shreveport Times and Alexandria Town Talk.

An excellent student (4.0 GPA), Ford tied the school record for hits in a season as well as making the All-Academic volleyball team in the state.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

