RPSO investigating after 5 catalytic converters stolen from Steamatic in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding five catalytic converters that were stolen from Steamatic on Gene Ball Drive in Alexandria.

According to the crime report, three suspects entered the enclosed parking lot at Steamatic on November 8 around 1:30 a.m. Once inside, the suspects cut catalytic converters off of five of the vehicles inside the fenced parking lot.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact RPSO.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.