Advertisement

RPSO investigating after 5 catalytic converters stolen from Steamatic in Alexandria

Five catalytic converters were stolen from Steamatic on November 8.
Five catalytic converters were stolen from Steamatic on November 8.(RPSO/Crime Stoppers)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding five catalytic converters that were stolen from Steamatic on Gene Ball Drive in Alexandria.

According to the crime report, three suspects entered the enclosed parking lot at Steamatic on November 8 around 1:30 a.m. Once inside, the suspects cut catalytic converters off of five of the vehicles inside the fenced parking lot.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact RPSO.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dead deer found in the Kisatchie National Forest in Grant Parish, La.
Georgetown man cited for deer hunting violations in Kisatchie National Forest
How businesses in Central Louisiana are responding to the federal vaccine mandate
Avoyelles Parish becomes a ‘Second Amendment dedicated parish’
David Wendell Boykins is a filmmaker from Alexandria, La.
Alexandria filmmaker returns to Louisiana, discusses short film on Tubi
FILE: Alexandria Police Department (KALB)
Alexandria City Council wants updated information on APD vacancies

Latest News

The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of...
‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough
CLTCC named one of 150 candidates for $1 million Aspen Prize
Authorities searching for suspect in DeRidder theft
Authorities searching for suspect in DeRidder theft
Residents reported a shooting to APD on November 5 around 10:25 a.m.
APD arrests 2 suspects in shots fired incident