United Airlines stopping service in Monroe

Front sign at Monroe Regional Airport. Airport officials say that travel will not be impacted based on the announcement from United Airlines.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Airlines is stopping flights to and from the Monroe Regional Airport starting on January 3, 2022.

Travelers say they are concerned about going forward. One passenger, Eric Riser, and his family travel to Monroe from Milwaukee, WI up to twice a year to visit his mother.

“It really narrows our choices now,” says Riser.

Officials from United decided to leave the area based on recent travel trends.

“It all came back to load factors during COVID. We just weren’t doing very well on our load factor,” Monroe Regional Airport Director Charles Butcher explained.

The number of flyers has been steadily increasing since the changes in COVID restrictions to 80% of pre-COVID numbers.

Airport officials say that United’s exit will not impact future travel numbers.

”Analysts have said that we’re gonna be back to 2019 numbers sometime next year,” said Butcher.

As for Eric and his family, they might look to the open road.

”Maybe we’ll have to do more driving which is not ideal,” said Riser.

United officials plan on re-evaluating their situation at the Monroe Regional Airport in one year. United pulled service from eight markets in addition to Monroe.

