Vote for your Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Throughout the high school football regular season, we’ve seen a lot of great games locally, and now that we are officially in the playoffs, the Friday night lights have only gotten brighter.

It’s time to vote for the Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs. Since there are many local teams hosting their first-round playoff games, we want you to tell the 5th Quarter crew where they need to be this week.

Below is a list of the games to choose from. The winner will be revealed on Thursday.

