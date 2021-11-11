Annie Beard flips her way back home as an LSU Tiger

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A native of Alexandria will be coming home for her college career.

Annie Beard was an elite gymnast at the junior level, and she finished top five in multiple events at the U.S. Classic and P&G Championships. She said couldn’t pass up the opportunity of the dream of being an LSU Tiger

“It is the most incredible feeling I have ever had, because I have worked for my entire life,” Beard said. “I grew up always wanting to be an LSU gymnast and to know that those dreams have become my reality today is the most special feeling in the world, and I couldn’t do it without the most amazing people I have met along the way. It’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

She loves the fact of coming home and doing what she loves because it’s at her dream school, and she will be closer to home as well.

