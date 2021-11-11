Advertisement

ASH ROTC celebrates Marine Corps 246th birthday

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Wednesday, November 10 marked the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

Marines across the globe paused in recognition of the big day.

Here at home, the Alexandria Senior High School Marine Corps ROTC held a birthday celebration. During the ceremony, colors were posted, and cadets marched to the front of the area, where the ceremony was held with a birthday cake. The traditional cake cutting took place with the oldest Marine present, cutting the cake with a saber and passing a piece of cake to the youngest Marine present to signify passing down the traditions of the Marine Corps.

Col. Joseph Martin Jr. said that the birthday celebration is something that ASH does every year, inviting Marines in the community to attend the ceremony.

After the ceremony, cadets and guests lined up to get their own piece of birthday cake.

