Dreams of becoming an LSU Tiger come true for Aly Joy Warren

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Aly Jo Warren is an all-around athlete. She played basketball and ran cross country, but she will be an LSU Tiger on the track and field side of things.

Warren won the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational and her personal best she is when she cleared 12 ft and six inches and that’s what helped her win.

As a kid, there are dreams that you want to become a reality. For Aly, she knew that one day she would become a Tiger.

“I am so excited. I have been dreaming of this moment since the fifth grade,” she said. “I remember walking on LSU’s campus. We would walk past the track, and I said to myself ‘I’m going to run there one day.’ I have been dreaming about this for a long time. So, now I’m very excited that it’s going to happen.”

Warren would officially be a part of the Tigers’ track and field program in 2022.

