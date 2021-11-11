Advertisement

Early Voting: Breaking down voter turnout ahead of election day on Nov. 13

Voting Sticker at Vernon Parish Registrar of Voters office
Voting Sticker at Vernon Parish Registrar of Voters office
By Brooke Buford and Allie Purser
Published: Nov. 11, 2021
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The fall primary election is this Saturday, Nov. 13. Now, we’re getting a look at just how many people early voted in Central Louisiana.

The numbers below are totals for both in-person early voting and absentee voting.

PARISHEARLY VOTING TOTAL
Avoyelles Parish732 Votes
Grant Parish529 Votes
Rapides Parish3,959 Votes
Vernon Parish701 Votes

The early voting numbers are low, and voting officials tell us it’s because there’s not what is seen as a major statewide election on the ballot drawing people to the polls, like a race for governor or Congress.

There are a handful of elections we’ll be following this Saturday. Everyone across the state will be able to vote for four statewide amendments, concerning things like tax collection, flood control, and state government spending.

We have also covered 11 property tax votes on the ballot in Vernon Parish, as well as a vote on whether Pollock in Grant Parish will be able to start selling alcohol.

In Rapides Parish, we’re following the District 4 Alexandria City Council race. In that race, incumbent Catherine Davidson (D) is trying to keep her seat with two competitors vying for it - Lizzie Felter (D) and Quint Carriere (R). We’re also watching the Rapides Parish Police Jury race for District I between June Johnson Davis (D) and Jay Scott (D).

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and stay open until 8 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.

