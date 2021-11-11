Haydan Toal officially signs with La. Tech

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Haydan Toal put pen to paper on Wednesday, November 10, but he is going to Louisiana Tech in three years.

At Tioga, his record is 16-4 with 157 strikeouts. Last season he pitched a couple of no-hitters and a perfect game against Peabody. Toal’s dream was to go to a Division I program because he really just wants to compete at a high level.

“One of my goals, since I was little, was to play baseball, trying to play at the next level...Division I down, because I want to compete at the highest level,” Toal said.

Toal said he also felt like there was a great level of competition at Louisiana Tech. Plus, everyone was easy to get along with.

“Just when I went out there, they treated me like family. They had a new facility. They hosted a regional last year, so the program will only get better,” Toal said.

Toal will get his first pitch as a Bulldog in 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.