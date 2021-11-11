La. Department of Veterans Affairs dedicates Never Forget Garden on Veterans Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - They put everything else in life on hold just to answer the call to serve, so Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs unveiled the brand new “Never Forget Garden” to honor their sacrifice.

“The garden is a statewide volunteer project, obviously, by the Louisiana members of the American Rose Society, the Louisiana Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Louisiana Garden Club Federation,” said Edwards.

Located at the Veteran’s Memorial Park next to the Louisiana State Capitol, the garden’s purpose serves as a memorial for those who served in the armed forces and are from Louisiana.

“I pray daily for the brave men and women in uniform for their selfless devotion and also to their families who too often have to sacrifice,” continued Edwards.

Both active and retired veterans gathered to celebrate today’s ceremony and share what Veterans Day means to them.

“Veterans Day, to me, is an opportunity to celebrate the brave men and women who have paved the path for us today who currently serve to exemplify the mental, moral, and physical courage of what they have done in the past and for us to remember everything that they’ve done for us,” said SSG Justus Bransan.

“You know, you can tell more people that freedom isn’t free,” said SGT Joe Jenkins. “You can express my stay when I was in the military and in the war, you know, and the things that happened. It was a commitment that I made for my country.”

The garden is free and open to the public for anyone who wishes to stop by and pay their respects to our war heroes who have passed.

