LCU advances to RRAC tournament championship game after 3-0 win in the semi-finals

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian University Women’s Soccer team is now one win away from bringing a Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Championship back home to Pineville after defeating Huston-Tillotson University 3-0 in the semi-finals.

LCU secured the number 1 seed in the tournament and automatically advanced to the semis after going undefeated in conference play in the regular season.

The Lady Wildcats eliminated the Lady Rams thanks to a strong offensive and defensive performance.

LCU broke the scoreless tie in the 16th minute of play when Laura Bau Magleau headed in a goal off the cross by Emma Monnet.

Monnet would add another goal when she struck for a quick strike, getting the ball past the diving goalkeeper in the 35th minute of play thanks to an assist by Stephanie Doran.

The Lady Wildcats led 2-0 at the half. In the second period, LCU would put the dagger in to secure their spot in the championship game when the RRAC leading scorer and Newcomer of the Year, Martina Terra Garcia, connected for her 22nd goal of the season in the 74th minute of play to give her team the 3-0 lead.

For the game, LCU had 13 total shots, with six of those on goal, while HTU only had four shots total.

The Louisiana Christian University Women’s Soccer team celebrates after winning against Huston-Tillotson University in Texarkana, Tx. on November 11, 2021. (Credit: Alena Noakes Photography)

Head Coach Carla Tejas, who was recently named the RRAC Coach of the Year, said her team has come a long way to get to where they are now.

“It means so much,” said Coach Tejas. “When I got here last year, I had nine players and lost four games in a row in my first year as a head coach. We talked about it last night that when I was recruiting these girls, I had nothing to offer them, but they believed what we were offering. I’m not here for the rings, I’m here to coach them up and teach them about life.”

The conference also announced that LCU placed five players on the all-conference first team list, including Terra Garcia, Doran, Lindsey Jacobs, Isabella Campos and Kristel Chavez. All of these, except for Doran, are freshmen.

A large part of LCU’s success this year that has led them to a 15-1-1 record has been the play of the freshmen on the team. Monnet, also a freshman, played a key role in the semi-final win over HTU and said that this team has been special since day one.

“We work for it, and we know we can do it,” said Monnet. “I think everyone was nervous and excited at the same time, but we have a family, so it’s just great.”

LCU will take on Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday, November 13 for the conference tournament championship. The winner will clinch a spot in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Tournament, which will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

