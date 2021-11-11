LCU women’s soccer team seeks more than a regular-season title

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christain University women’s soccer team won 14 games this year, leading them to a regular-season conference title but would you believe that last year this team hadn’t won a game? This season is a complete turnaround for the Wildcats.

“My first ring as a head coach in this program,” said Carla Tejas. “This is so special because we all know the history of this program and to turn it around with these girls is absolutely special.”

To have a winning program, you must build a culture making sure everyone is involved, because having different roles fulfilled leads the team to success.

“Ever since my first day, they made me feel like I was a part of a family and of something bigger than myself,” said Isabella Campo Paniagua. “It feels like I have known these guys my whole life, coaches and players. It really has been a second family to me here.”

Having joy in something is a breath of fresh air. It’s like when you’re doing something you love, no situation can go wrong.

“Sometimes when I’m driving home, I think to myself what a way to out my senior year,” Stephanie Doran said. “I fell in love with this sport all over again, like I want to play, I want to come to practice, even in the rain. It just seems so fine now. I love the sport now.”

The seniors on this team have seen the ups and downs of this program, but to leave on a high note is the best way to go out.

“I feel like I have succeeded so much this year more than I ever thought,” Doran said. “I wanted to score a lot this year but sixteen goals are unheard of. Plus, it helped out my team this year, and that’s what really matters, but ending on a high note with a ring...that’s like a dream come true, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The saying “we are not done yet” is what LCU is going by, because they know there’s way more soccer to be played. There’s still the conference tournament they’re hoping to win.

“We are getting ready every single day, and, like I said before, we are not done yet,” Coach Teja said. “We have bigger aspirations. We want to win the tournament, we want to win nationals for the first time and we are getting ready for that. We cannot claim something we haven’t achieved yet, and before thinking about all of that, we have to win semifinals, and we are getting ready for that right now.”

