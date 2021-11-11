Advertisement

Louisiana seeks take-over of failing insurers after Ida

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s insurance commissioner is seeking a government takeover of two regional insurance companies that are facing insolvency due to losses from Hurricane Ida to ensure the company’s policyholders are paid what they’re owed.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon filed injunctions in district court Wednesday against two insurance companies: State National Fire Insurance Company of Baton Rouge and Access Home Insurance Company of New Orleans.

If those two companies were liquidated, it would kick thousands of Louisiana residents off their insurance policies.

