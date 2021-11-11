LSP: Pollock man shot following home invasion of LDWF Agent’s residence

GRANT PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Pollock man was shot following a home invasion in the Georgetown area of Grant Parish.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) concerning a home invasion on November 10 around 10:45 p.m.

Chad Scott, 39, of Pollock, forcefully entered the home of an off-duty Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. After an altercation, the property owner discharged a firearm, striking Scott, who sustained critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released after evidence is processed and interviews take place.

