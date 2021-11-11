Menard honors military heroes in first ever Veterans Day Ceremony

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard honored military heroes at their first-ever Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday.

Military heroes from across Central Louisiana were invited to be part of the ceremony, alongside students at Holy Savior Menard. Veterans from each branch of the military were invited to stand during the playing of the United States Medley.

Color Guard was provided by Bolton JROTC and guest speaker Colonel Barett Byrd, a USMC Tet Infantry and Force Reconnaissance Officer, spoke about the call to service.

One eighth-grade student also read a speech she wrote about taking a stand.

Menard English teacher Angela Hawthorne, who is the mother of a Marine, a Marine wife and a Marine herself, said the day was the perfect opportunity to educate students about the importance of what the military does for us.

“We really wanted to have a moment, a time for us to teach the students what Veteran’s Day is about, but more importantly, we wanted to have an opportunity to get our veterans in our community and in our school family here so that we could have an outreach, almost a community service, where the students and our veterans could talk afterward,” said Hawthorne.

Immediately following the ceremony, students were able to talk to veterans one on one and ask any questions they had.

Five former HSM students are currently serving in the U.S. Military and five staff members served. The staff members were also recognized during Thursday’s ceremony.

