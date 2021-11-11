Advertisement

Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of...
‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough
Walgreens in Kingsville, La. on November 8, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police warn local businesses about scammers pretending to be company representative
How businesses in Central Louisiana are responding to the federal vaccine mandate
Residents reported a shooting to APD on November 5 around 10:25 a.m.
APD arrests 2 suspects in shots fired incident
Five catalytic converters were stolen from Steamatic on November 8.
RPSO investigating after 5 catalytic converters stolen from Steamatic in Alexandria

Latest News

FILE - Major James A. Ellison, left, returns the salute of Mac Ross of Dayton, Ohio, as he...
Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequities
President Joe Biden listens as 'Taps' is played at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a...
'Taps' is played as Biden marks Veterans Day
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
President Joe Biden discussed infrastructure and his agenda in a stop in Baltimore on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; announces effort to ID veterans’ toxic air issues