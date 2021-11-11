Rep. Chuck Owen holds town hall meetings on social studies standards

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Representative Charles “Chuck” Owen will hold Education Town Hall Meetings to discuss the State’s effort to create the Content Standards for Social Studies in K-12 schools in Louisiana.

Both meetings are open to the public to get input on the standards.

The first of two meetings are on Thursday, November 11 at First Baptist Church in Leesville at 6 p.m. The second meeting is on Tuesday, the 16th of November at Grace Church in DeRidder at 6 p.m.

