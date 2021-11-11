Advertisement

Town of Pollock to vote for alcohol sales

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Town of Pollock is currently dry, meaning no alcohol sales are permitted in the town. There are five propositions on the ballot for Pollock this election that deal with the sale and consumption of alcohol.

So, number one deals with the packaged sales of alcohol in stores and convenient shops lower than 6% alcohol, basically just beer.

Number two deals with the sale and consumption of beer on the premise of a bar or a club.

Number three deals with the consumption of any amount of alcohol content consumed on-premise at a bar or club. That’s things like beer, wine and spirits.

Number four gives stores the ability to sell packaged alcohol, not for consumption on the premises, basically allowing individuals to buy alcohol from the store and take it home or wherever.

Number five would allow the sale and consumption of alcohol to be consumed on the premises of restaurants only.

We spoke with a business owner in Pollock who said, should these propositions pass, he would take advantage of selling alcohol in his store. Craig McDougald, the owner of the Grant One Stop gas station in Pollock, gave a statement on its support for the sale of alcohol in the town.

“It’s just time for them to catch up with the times because they’re losing a lot of tax revenue to other places close by that could just stay right there in Pollock,” said McDougald.

Early voting ended on Nov. 6, but there’s still a chance to vote on election day on Nov. 13.

