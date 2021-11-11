Town of Pollock to vote for alcohol sales

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Town of Pollock is currently dry, meaning no alcohol sales are permitted in the town. There are five propositions on the ballot for Pollock this election that deal with the sale and consumption of alcohol.

So, number one deals with the packaged sales of alcohol in stores and convenient shops lower than 6% alcohol, basically just beer.

“Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Town of Pollock, Louisiana?”

Number two deals with the sale and consumption of beer on the premise of a bar or a club.

“Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Pollock, Louisiana?”

Number three deals with the consumption of any amount of alcohol content consumed on-premise at a bar or club. That’s things like beer, wine and spirits.

“Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Pollock, Louisiana?”

Number four gives stores the ability to sell packaged alcohol, not for consumption on the premises, basically allowing individuals to buy alcohol from the store and take it home or wherever.

“Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Town of Pollock, Louisiana?”

Number five would allow the sale and consumption of alcohol to be consumed on the premises of restaurants only.

“Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in the Town of Pollock, Louisiana?”

We spoke with a business owner in Pollock who said, should these propositions pass, he would take advantage of selling alcohol in his store. Craig McDougald, the owner of the Grant One Stop gas station in Pollock, gave a statement on its support for the sale of alcohol in the town.

“It’s just time for them to catch up with the times because they’re losing a lot of tax revenue to other places close by that could just stay right there in Pollock,” said McDougald.

Early voting ended on Nov. 6, but there’s still a chance to vote on election day on Nov. 13.

