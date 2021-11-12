Advertisement

Body found in pond identified as missing Illinois toddler

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHEELING, Ill. (Gray News) — Police say a child’s body found in a northwest Indiana retention pond has been identified as that of a 1-year-old suburban Chicago girl whose mother was found dead days earlier.

Indiana State Police say the body found Thursday in a Hammond pond was identified as Jaclyn Angel Dobbs of Deerfield, Illinois.

According to a news release, state police responded to a report of a body found in a pond near an interstate ramp. A construction worker at the scene showed them where the body was and firefighters retrieved, noting it was a Black female and appeared to be younger than 5 years old.

The Lake County Coroner later confirmed the body was Jaclyn, and her family was notified.

The toddler was discovered missing Tuesday after her mother, 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, was found dead from strangulation in her north suburban Wheeling apartment.

Police were conducting a well-being check after Murphy didn’t show up for her retail job or drop Jaclyn off with relatives before work, according to WLS.

Missouri authorities arrested a man Thursday who is a person of interest in Murphy’s death.

Police say he had a relationship with Murphy and was last seen with her Monday at a mall.

Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not in the home and is believed to have been kidnapped.(Source: Wheeling Police, WLS via CNN)

