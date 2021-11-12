Cenla officials push shopping local this holiday season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Officials in Central Louisiana are pushing to keep consumer dollars in the region this holiday season.

At a press conference on November 12, the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Alexandria-Pineville Convention Center and Visitors, announced its “Keep the Cheer Here” campaign.

The campaign aims to help steer shoppers to buy from local retailers during the holiday season.

”For every $100 spent at a local retailer, $68 of that stays in the community and is invested back into it. Shopping online, only about a dollar of every $100 spent stays in the community, so there is a huge difference,” said Deborah Randolph, the President of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, retailers in the area saw a large dip in sales due to the COVID pandemic. This year, holiday sales are expected to be up by as much as 8.5% to 10.5%, according to the National Retail Federation. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall was at the conference and reiterated how important shopping from local retailers is for the region’s economy, especially post-pandemic.

“We’re doing everything we can to get back to as close as normal as we can,” said Mayor Hall. “One way to do it is to shop local, shop local because the local people are the ones who give you that special service that so many customers really needed and that we deliver. The bottom line is that the majority of the money stays here locally and supports our local economy.”

The owner of Aspen Bleu, Kristen Lemoine, touched on some of those special services that local retailers offer.

“Holiday shopping can be extremely stressful. We want to help, we want to gift wrap, we want to do whatever we can to make it easy on the customer,” said Lemoine. “We find those local unique items before Walmart, Hobby Lobby or Target can get to them. I feel like we’re always the more progressive ones because we go to market, we buy, we see, we know, we hear the customers directly.”

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is also hosting the Holiday Open House from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14.

