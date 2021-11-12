Advertisement

Golden Nugget opens Sportsbook with droves of Texans coming to play

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sportsbooks are launching in casinos throughout Southwest Louisiana, ushering in a new era of gambling in the state’s largest expansion of gaming in decades.

“Oh it’s incredibly special,” Golden Nugget General Manager Greg Hennagin said. “It’s been years in the making and we’re glad it’s finally come to fruition.”

The Sportsbook was unveiled Thursday at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

“Normally, I have to fly to Las Vegas, Colorado or New Jersey, and now Louisiana is just a hop, skip and a jump from Houston,” Jim McIngvale said after placing the first bet.

“I know a lot of gamblers that have visited our state, and now they get to do what we’ve known for many years - bet on sports legally and there’s more content now than there’s ever been,” DraftKings Sportsbook Director Johnny Avello said.

It’s allowing gamblers to set the bar high when placing their bets.

“I bet $60,000 on Texas A&M against Ole Miss,” McIngvale said. “If I win, I get back $48,000 so I’m excited. Hopefully, the first big sports bet at the Draft Kings Golden Nugget Sportsbook will be a winner for ‘Mattress Mack.’”

“We hope that a lot of people come to enjoy this sports betting,” Hennagin said. “Mattress Mack placed down a very large bet and I guess we’re going to have to root for Texas A&M this weekend.”

A trickle down economic driver for the casino and in turn, the state. However, there is no economic estimate of just how much money it will generate.

“Sportsbook isn’t a big driver, but what it does is it brings people into the building and they tend to bet table games and stay in the hotel and eat in our restaurants,” Hennagin said.

The casino is also adding 12,000 square feet of gaming space along with four video walls to complement the sports betting experience.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of...
‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough
State Police said a Pollock man entered the home of a LDWF Agent.
LSP: Pollock man shot following home invasion of LDWF Agent’s residence
According to the sheriff’s office, an attack broke out involving eight inmates against one...
Eight men accused of attacking inmate in Vernon Parish Jail
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Walgreens in Kingsville, La. on November 8, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police warn local businesses about scammers pretending to be company representative

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Petra Lacour
Petra LaCour
Jeff Rayburn
Jeff Rayburn
Jade Wilson
Jade Wilson
Danielle Yerby
Danielle Yerby