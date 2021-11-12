Jaiden Lindsey’s 186 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns earn him ACA Athlete of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jaiden Lindsey has already caught the attention of Cenla with his play last Friday, he had 182 yards and three touchdowns in a win for ASH. But, he said it is his cousin that stays on top of him and pushes him to succeed.

Lindsey said, “He pushes me every day, FaceTimes me and texts me to make sure I give my all in practice and in games.”

Lindsey said his mom being there to watch him play brings him joy.

“It makes me feel happy because she’s the only reason I play football now. She pushes me every day. She makes sure I got the latest gear for football, she’s a big part of my life, and it makes me very happy when I perform to my best ability,” said Lindsey

His mom is tough on him too, but not as much in the weight room or the football field but in the classroom.

“I can’t play if I have a C in any of my classes, she pushes me,” he said.

As a young athlete or a young person in general, it’s always great to have your teammates on your side.

“They keep telling me I’m going to be great. They push me at practice, which makes me better. All I have to do is trust the process but I’m really thankful for having them in my life, because they push me a lot on this football field,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey’s coaches said they’ve seen his game progress every day and knew it was only a matter of time before he would shine under the Friday night lights

“So at some point, we figured he would have an opportunity to get out there and showcase what his talent is,” said head coach Thomas Bachman “We didn’t know when it was going to be or when it was going to come, but there was a feeling amongst the coaches that he was going to have an opportunity to show his potential.”

Now he gets to play in one of the biggest games in his career: the playoffs. Even though it’s the first round, it’s still a dream come true for Lindsey.

He said, “I have been waiting for this for the longest. Since I was in eighth grade, I have been thinking about coming to ASH and hopefully being good enough to play varsity football and go to the playoffs with them.”

Jaiden Lindsey is only in the ninth grade and has plenty more football in him, but he already is already our ACA Athlete of the Week.

