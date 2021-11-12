Advertisement

La. board votes to posthumously pardon Homer Plessy, namesake of ‘separate but equal’ ruling

Decision now lies in hands of governor
(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons has voted to pardon Homer Plessy, namesake of 1896 Supreme Court “separate but equal” ruling affirming segregation; the decision now goes to the governor.

Plessy, the Creole man of color, died with a conviction still on his record for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans in 1892.

The move would ultimately need the approval of Gov. John Bel Edwards. Descendants of Plessy and the trial judge have urged the state to clear his name.

