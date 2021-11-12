Advertisement

Louisiana has lowest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the nation

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces he is lifts Louisiana's mask mandate, except for K-12 schools,...
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces he is lifts Louisiana's mask mandate, except for K-12 schools, at a news conference on Oct. 26, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards reports that Louisiana now has the lowest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States.

The Governor tweeted that ‘that is great progress, but our work isn’t finished.’

This comes just months after Louisiana reached a record for deaths and hospitalizations.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports that as of November 12, 231 people in Louisiana are hospitalized for Covid-19.

