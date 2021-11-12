One last roar for the Wildcats football team

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats have had a roller coaster of a football season but it’s up to them to end it on a high note.

The Wildcats are 3-7 on the year, but they had to face so much adversity throughout the year regarding the starting quarterback position because of injury. They also had to deal with losing games by one score, which can affect a team mentally but through it all, the Wildcats still fought.

Winning a game against a ranked conference opponent like Langston University was the biggest moment of the season, but it wouldn’t be bigger for seniors than winning their last football game as a Wildcat on their home turf.

Head Coach Andrew Maddox wishes he could have won more with this senior class.

“My biggest regret was that I couldn’t fix the problems we had. It’s like we couldn’t win consistently this season, that’s our biggest regret over here right now. Hopefully, they’ll come out and play well as a team for their last game and finish the season with a win,” said Coach Maddox.

They will take the field for the last time of the 2021 season against Texas College at Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

