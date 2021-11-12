Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library opens new branch in Boyce

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Administration and Board of the Rapides Parish Library are pleased to announce the grand opening of the Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch Library.

The Wettermark Branch Library was made possible by a generous land donation from the Wettermark family. It’s located at 1177 Haywood B. Joiner Street, Boyce, Louisiana.

The Library has a large meeting room, two study rooms, a drive-through for easy pick up of library materials, computer workstations and a countertop device charging station. Items for checkout will include books, magazines, DVDs, WiFi hotspots and laptops.

“The new Wettermark Branch Library is the fruition of a dream of greater access and opportunity for the Boyce community,” Library Director Celise Reech-Harper said. “This Library, with its limitless educational and recreational potential, will serve as another location for exceptional service to Rapides Parish.”

