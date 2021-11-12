Advertisement

Security Sporting Goods Playoff Game Of The Week: Northwood-Lena vs Gueydan

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD-LENA, La. (KALB) - For the first round of the playoffs, you the viewers picked the Northwood Lena Gators to the host the Security Sporting Goods Game Of The Week. And they’re taking on the Gueydan Bears.

This will be a rematch of week one and the Bears won that game, 22-20.

Now, it’s the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, and there is a little more at stake as both teams have aspirations to move on to the next round.

We will have highlights for you on the Fifth Quarter and kickoff is tomorrow at 7p.m.

