2021 5th Quarter: Week 1 of Playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the first week of high school football playoffs for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Nat Central
|14
|Woodlawn - B.R.
|42
|Parkway
|41
|ASH
|27
4A Scores
|Tioga
|27
|Huntington
|68
|Assumption
|32
|Leesville
|41
3A Scores
|Kenner Discovery Health Sciences
|21
|Jena
|36
|Westlake
|45
|Grant
|22
|Marksville
|6
|Church Point
|49
2A Scores
|Bunkie
|7
|Avoyelles
|42
|Kentwood
|0
|Rosepine
|35
|Independence
|0
|Many
|49
|Oakdale
|20
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|42
1A Scores
|Gueydan
|14
|Northwood-Lena
|20
|Block
|0
|West St. John
|28
Division III
Division IV
|Metairie Park Country Day
|47
|St. Mary’s
|7
