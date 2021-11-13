2021 5th Quarter: Week 1 of Playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the first week of high school football playoffs for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Nat Central 14 Woodlawn - B.R. 42 Parkway 41 ASH 27

4A Scores

Tioga 27 Huntington 68 Assumption 32 Leesville 41

3A Scores

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences 21 Jena 36 Westlake 45 Grant 22 Marksville 6 Church Point 49

2A Scores

Bunkie 7 Avoyelles 42 Kentwood 0 Rosepine 35 Independence 0 Many 49 Oakdale 20 Jonesboro-Hodge 42

1A Scores

Gueydan 14 Northwood-Lena 20 Block 0 West St. John 28

Division III

Menard 3 Dunham 55

Division IV

Metairie Park Country Day 47 St. Mary’s 7

