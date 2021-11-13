Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter: Week 1 of Playoffs

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the first week of high school football playoffs for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Nat Central14Woodlawn - B.R.42
Parkway41ASH27

4A Scores

Tioga27Huntington68
Assumption32Leesville41

3A Scores

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences21Jena36
Westlake45Grant22
Marksville6Church Point49

2A Scores

Bunkie7Avoyelles42
Kentwood0Rosepine35
Independence0Many49
Oakdale20Jonesboro-Hodge42

1A Scores

Gueydan14Northwood-Lena20
Block0West St. John28

Division III

Menard3Dunham55

Division IV

Metairie Park Country Day47St. Mary’s7

