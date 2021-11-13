Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with fatal GSU homecoming shooting

By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during Grambling State University’s homecoming celebrations.

According to Louisiana State Police, Ahmed Green was arrested in Shreveport on unrelated charges. Evidence connected Green to the GSU homecoming shooting, police said.

It’s possible more people could be arrested, as it’s suspected others are involved.

Ahmad Green
Ahmad Green(Source: Lincoln Parish Detention Center)

Green was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

LSP is still looking for the suspect in the prior GSU shooting.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police said a Pollock man entered the home of a LDWF Agent.
LSP: Pollock man shot following home invasion of LDWF Agent’s residence
The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of...
‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough
According to the sheriff’s office, an attack broke out involving eight inmates against one...
Eight men accused of attacking inmate in Vernon Parish Jail
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Walgreens in Kingsville, La. on November 8, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police warn local businesses about scammers pretending to be company representative

Latest News

Reminder: November is Epilepsy Awareness Month
Cenla officials push shopping local this holiday season
A sign for Epilepsy Awareness Month.
Reminder: November is Epilepsy Awareness Month
Cenla officials push shopping local this holiday season
The Boyce community entering the new Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch Library on November 12, 2021.
Rapides Parish Library opens new branch in Boyce