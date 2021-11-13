Advertisement

GAME NOTES: No. 25 Arkansas at LSU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-5, 2-4, SEC) finally return home to Tiger Stadium after spending nearly a month on the road to host No. 25 Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC).

The Tigers are coming off a 20-14 loss to No. 2 Alabama in a game in which they held the Crimson Tide to just six yards rushing. LSU had several starters missing on the defensive side of the ball.

LSU once again will be without those starters on defense as they take on the Razorbacks. One player that missed the game, against the Crimson Tide, Cordale Flott will be back against Arkansas.

On the offensive side of the ball, particularly the offensive line the Tigers will be without both guards, Chasen Hines who will be out the remainder of the season and Ed Ingram.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 31-28 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Last season when LSU and Arkansas faced off the Tigers won 27-24. Former Tiger TJ Finley led the way with 271 yards passing and two touchdowns and Ty Davis-Price had 104 yards rushing and a touchdown.

