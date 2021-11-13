Advertisement

Inmate escapes from Marksville jail

Tyran Goudeau
Tyran Goudeau(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An inmate escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail on November 12.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tyran Goudeau, 19, of Cypress, Texas, was in the recreation yard with several other inmates and was supervised by an APSO Corrections Deputy. They said the deputy became distracted while Goudeau was assisted by others to slip under the fence into another fenced-in area of the facility. APSO said Goudeau then moved to another area and climbed over a gate used for delivery of food and supplies.

Goudeau is approximately 5′6″ tall with black hair. He may be headed to a relative’s residence in the Marksville area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

