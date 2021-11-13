Advertisement

Northwood-Lena wins first playoff game in school history

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lena, La (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators made history Friday night winning their first playoff game in school history defeating Gueydan 20-14.

First-year head coach Tommy Moore has turned the program around, leading the Gators to a 5-5 record in the regular season. From 2017-2020, the Gators only won a combined five games.

In their first-round playoff game, Northwood got a rematch against Gueydan, a team that beat them 22-20 earlier in the season.

The Gators are moving on to the second round and will face the two-seed Homer Pelicans.

