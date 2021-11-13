Reminder: November is Epilepsy Awareness Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - November is Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes seizures. It can be caused by many reasons, including a traumatic brain injury or stroke. The disorder affects roughly 3.4 million people nationwide.

The Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana is a not-for-profit organization based out of Baton Rouge that provides support and resources to those with epilepsy and offers epilepsy first aid and safety programs.

“We train all community teachers, all people in the community, but primarily teachers,” said Amanda Mitchell, the Executive Director of the Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana. “This training keeps kids with epilepsy safe at school. People still don’t know how to respond appropriately when somebody has a seizure. It can be scary for the person witnessing it, so our training makes people feel confident when somebody has a seizure and keeps people safe.”

