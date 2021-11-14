Advertisement

LCU wins RRAC Tournament Championship, advances to NAIA National Tournament

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, La (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer team now sits on top of the Red River Athletic Conference.

Earlier this season, they won the regular-season conference title in style, and on Saturday, they finished it out with a conference tournament championship win over Our Lady of the Lake, 1-0.

The only score from the championship game came in the 54th minute when LCU scored on an own goal from OLLU.

“I don’t have words,” said Coach Carla Tejas, who was recently named RRAC Coach of the Year. “It doesn’t feel real right now. I’m just happy for my girls because they’ve been crying and sweating the whole season. They deserve it more than anybody.”

LCU certainly has done the improbable this year. Coming into their first season in the NAIA and as a member of the RRAC, not many predicted this type of a run from the Lady Wildcats, especially after finishing 0-4 just a season ago. Now, the Lady Wildcats are outright conference champs and will head into the NAIA National Tournament with a 16-1-1 record.

“It’s hard coming in the underdogs, but you can use it as fuel to show people what you’re really made of,” said Defender Aubrey Joslin. “They underestimated us, and we came out on top.”

LCU clinched an automatic birth in the NAIA tournament and will await to see who their first opponent will be.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
State Police said a Pollock man entered the home of a LDWF Agent.
LSP: Pollock man shot following home invasion of LDWF Agent’s residence
The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of...
‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

LCU Wildcats win conference title
LSU Tigers
GAME NOTES: No. 25 Arkansas at LSU
Northwood-Lena wins first playoff game in school history
Northwood-Lena wins first playoff game in school history
5th Quarter
Vote for 5th Quarter Play of the Week