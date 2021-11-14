LCU wins RRAC Tournament Championship, advances to NAIA National Tournament

TEXARKANA, La (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer team now sits on top of the Red River Athletic Conference.

Earlier this season, they won the regular-season conference title in style, and on Saturday, they finished it out with a conference tournament championship win over Our Lady of the Lake, 1-0.

The only score from the championship game came in the 54th minute when LCU scored on an own goal from OLLU.

“I don’t have words,” said Coach Carla Tejas, who was recently named RRAC Coach of the Year. “It doesn’t feel real right now. I’m just happy for my girls because they’ve been crying and sweating the whole season. They deserve it more than anybody.”

LCU certainly has done the improbable this year. Coming into their first season in the NAIA and as a member of the RRAC, not many predicted this type of a run from the Lady Wildcats, especially after finishing 0-4 just a season ago. Now, the Lady Wildcats are outright conference champs and will head into the NAIA National Tournament with a 16-1-1 record.

“It’s hard coming in the underdogs, but you can use it as fuel to show people what you’re really made of,” said Defender Aubrey Joslin. “They underestimated us, and we came out on top.”

LCU clinched an automatic birth in the NAIA tournament and will await to see who their first opponent will be.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.