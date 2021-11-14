LSUA’s season ends on golden goal in double OT in RRAC Championship game

TEXARKANA, Tx (LSUA) - Brandon Watts scored the golden goal in the 109th minute to lift Houston-Victoria over the LSUA men’s soccer team 3-2 in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament title game on Saturday evening at Judy Kelley Morgan Field.

Watts scored on a free kick from Samuel Nsenganivyizigiro with less than two minutes to play in the second overtime to send the Jaguars to the NAIA Tournament.

LSUA’s season ends at 11-6-2, one game shy of a second straight appearance in the NAIA Tournament.

The Generals made the game an instant classic, as Danny Stevens scored in the 90th minute to tie the game.

Stevens scored on a header off a corner kick from Daniel Torrenegra to tie the game with 27 seconds left in regulation.

Torrenegra has a knack for big plays in the RRAC Tournament Championship game, as he came through the game-winning goal to beat LSU-Shreveport in the 80th minute to lift the Generals to the championship.

Stevens, a sophomore from Lichfield, United Kingdom, finished with the most points on the team with 16 with the goal.

He led the team with a game-high four shots attempted, including three on the frame.

LSUA scored the tying goal down a man when a Generals player was disqualified with a red card in the 75th minute.

Pablo Ruiz scored in the 37th minute for LSUA (11-6-2) on a great pass from Alessandro Felizzola Abello to cut the deficit to 2-1.

USW (16-2-1) scored the first two goals of the contest to take a 2-0 lead 35 minutes into the game. Winner Assi scored in the middle of the box on a cross from Irankunda Bosco and Assi went to the left for the first goal of the game.

Bosco had two assists, as he also passed it to Archie Mills in front of the goal, who scored it to give the Jaguars a 2-0 advantage.

The Jaguars controlled the first half, but neither team could find the back of the net until UHV did in the 24th minute.

It was a defensive clinic in the second half for each team, but both goalkeepers held strong until Stevens’ goal in the final minute.

In the 74th minute, Alessandro Felizzola Abello had a great chance, but his shot went wide right and the Jaguars kept the lead.

With five minutes left, Stevens and Ruiz had back-to-back shots, but both times, the shot was blocked by the Jaguars’ defense.

LSUA’s consistent pressure in the final minutes helped create the corner kick that ended up in Stevens’ tying tally in the final minute.

Following his two straight games with two goals, O’Neal Edward had three shots, as did Felizzola.

Four players for the Jaguars had two shots apiece, led by Assi. Mills, Bosco and leading scorer Karlo Lopez all had two as well.

LSUA won the shot battle 13-11, but UHV won the battle of shots on goal at 8-7.

Valeriu Tarlev, who closed out an impressive freshman campaign, stopped five shots for the Generals. His counterpart, Erik Faeltstroem for UHV, saved four.

