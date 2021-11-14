Marksville’s Dunbar stepping down as head football coach

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Marksville’s Head Coach J.T. Dunbar announced on Facebook on Saturday that he will be stepping down from his position with the Tigers.

Well as they say , all great things must come to an end . Last night ended without the desired result on the scoreboard... Posted by Jt Dunbar on Saturday, November 13, 2021

This announcement comes just a day after the Marksville Tigers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Church Point 49-6.

In the post, Coach Dunbar states that in 2019, he met with his boss and decided that 2021 would be his last season.

“While there may be new challenges in the coaching ranks much later on, I will step away to spend more time with family for a period of time while remaining employed at MHS,” said Dunbar on Facebook.

Coach Dunbar was hired on at Marksville in the Spring of 2001 and has since spent the last twenty years leading the Tigers program. The Tigers have had much success under Dunbar, with arguably their best year coming 2016 when they made it all the way to the third round of the playoffs.

Coach Dunbar had to miss five games in 2021 due to health concerns before returning to the sideline and helping lead Marksville to the playoffs for the 13th straight season.

In the Facebook post, Coach Dunbar thanked the community, families of former players and everyone he has coached along the way.

The school has not announced yet who will be the next head coach for Marksville.

