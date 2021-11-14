Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a wrap-up of the election results for November 13, 2021. (Click here for detailed results.)
Constitutional Amendments
|Amendment
|Yes
|No
|Constitutional Amendment No. 1
|Constitutional Amendment No. 2
|Constitutional Amendment No. 3
|Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Rapides Parish
|Police Juror - District I
|June Johnson David (D)
|Jay Scott (D)
|Councilman - District 4, City of Alexandria
|“Quint” Carriere (R)
|Catherine Davidson (D)
|Elizabeth “Lizzie” Felter
|Aldermen - Town of Boyce
|Peggy Brew (D)
|Fidelia J. Grayer (D)
|Aldermen - Town of Cheneyville
|Ruby Crawford (N)
|Terry Daigrepont, Sr. (R)
Avoyelles Parish
|Police Juror - District 1
|Tracey Bryant (R)
|Darrell Wiley (N)
Grant Parish
|Proposition
|Yes
|No
|Town of Pollock Proposition No. 1 of 5
|X
|Town of Pollock Proposition No. 2 of 5
|X
|Town of Pollock Proposition No. 3 of 5
|X
|Town of Pollock Proposition No. 4 of 5
|X
|Town of Pollock Proposition No. 5 of 5
|X
