Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a wrap-up of the election results for November 13, 2021. (Click here for detailed results.)

Constitutional Amendments

AmendmentYesNo
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Rapides Parish

Police Juror - District I
June Johnson David (D)
Jay Scott (D)
Councilman - District 4, City of Alexandria
“Quint” Carriere (R)
Catherine Davidson (D)
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Felter
Aldermen - Town of Boyce
Peggy Brew (D)
Fidelia J. Grayer (D)
Aldermen - Town of Cheneyville
Ruby Crawford (N)
Terry Daigrepont, Sr. (R)

Avoyelles Parish

Police Juror - District 1
Tracey Bryant (R)
Darrell Wiley (N)

Grant Parish

PropositionYesNo
Town of Pollock Proposition No. 1 of 5X
Town of Pollock Proposition No. 2 of 5X
Town of Pollock Proposition No. 3 of 5X
Town of Pollock Proposition No. 4 of 5X
Town of Pollock Proposition No. 5 of 5X

