Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a wrap-up of the election results for November 13, 2021. (Click here for detailed results.)

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment Yes No Constitutional Amendment No. 1 Constitutional Amendment No. 2 Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Rapides Parish

Police Juror - District I June Johnson David (D) Jay Scott (D)

Councilman - District 4, City of Alexandria “Quint” Carriere (R) Catherine Davidson (D) Elizabeth “Lizzie” Felter

Aldermen - Town of Boyce Peggy Brew (D) Fidelia J. Grayer (D)

Aldermen - Town of Cheneyville Ruby Crawford (N) Terry Daigrepont, Sr. (R)

Avoyelles Parish

Police Juror - District 1 Tracey Bryant (R) Darrell Wiley (N)

Grant Parish

Proposition Yes No Town of Pollock Proposition No. 1 of 5 X Town of Pollock Proposition No. 2 of 5 X Town of Pollock Proposition No. 3 of 5 X Town of Pollock Proposition No. 4 of 5 X Town of Pollock Proposition No. 5 of 5 X

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.