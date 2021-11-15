AFD Chief Larry King announces retirement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Fire Department Chief Larry King has announced his retirement.

Chief King said he will officially be done at the department on Dec. 31, but said he’ll be taking an extended vacation immediately until his retirement date.

Chief King has spent 33 years with the fire department and was named Chief in 2017.

In a release, King said, “Next to my family, this career has been my greatest accomplishment. As chief, I couldn’t be more proud of the group of firefighters and staff we have in this department.”

At this time, it is still unknown who the interim fire chief will be. In the past, AFD chief candidates have had time to apply and then take a civil service exam. Candidates have to pass to move forward, and those scores are released to the public.

KALB also learned that Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall is considering having a group of community members help decide who the next chief will be, much like what happened for police chief earlier this year. Ultimately, who the next fire chief is will be Mayor Hall’s decision.

When it comes to a timeline of when a new chief will be selected, it could be months. The last fire chief to step down was Bernard Wesley back in Dec. of 2016, and Larry King was not appointed until Sept. 2017.

