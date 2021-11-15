Advertisement

Alexandria gets its first Whataburger

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November 15, 2021.(Credit: KALB)
By Brooke Buford and Ben Gauthier
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you live in Alexandria and have been jealous that Pineville got a Whataburger, we got good news. You got one now.

The Alexandria location is located on Coliseum Boulevard not too far from the Rapides Coliseum. Just look for the orange and white stripes.

Whether you are in the mood for double meat or triple meat, fries or onion rings, the choice is now yours.

Plus, if you’re worried about a long drive-thru line, the restaurant has two of them that are open 24/7.

If you prefer to dine-in, the restaurant’s interior is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital
The LDWF said any motorboat registration application received postmarked before November 15,...
LDWF: Motorboat registration fee changes starting Nov. 15
Menard
Events at Menard
class
Transistor Touch Class