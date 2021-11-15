Alexandria gets its first Whataburger

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you live in Alexandria and have been jealous that Pineville got a Whataburger, we got good news. You got one now.

The Alexandria location is located on Coliseum Boulevard not too far from the Rapides Coliseum. Just look for the orange and white stripes.

Whether you are in the mood for double meat or triple meat, fries or onion rings, the choice is now yours.

Plus, if you’re worried about a long drive-thru line, the restaurant has two of them that are open 24/7.

If you prefer to dine-in, the restaurant’s interior is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

