Advertisement

Archdiocese of New Orleans to pay over $1M for submitting false FEMA claims after Katrina

The sun sets behind St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida moved past...
The sun sets behind St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida moved past the area Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans.(Eric Gay | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay more than $1 million after knowingly submitting false claims to FEMA for damages incurred during Hurricane Katrina.

The settlement will resolve allegations that, from 2007 to 2013, the archdiocese knowingly signed fraudulent documents for FEMA funding and lied about damage descriptions and repair estimates. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says damage to a nonexistent central air conditioning unit is among the false claims.

A “whistleblower” lawsuit was filed in 2016 against AECOM, a multinational engineering firm; Xavier University of Louisiana; Dillard University; the Archdiocese of New Orleans; and Randall Krause, an AECOM employee who compiled the damage claims.

The whistleblower and former project manager for AECOM, Robert Romero, says the church collected $46 million more than it should have. Romero also accused his co-worker Krause of helping clients pocket more money. The archdiocese vehemently denied the allegations.

On Oct. 26, the archdiocese agreed to pay $1.05 million to the U.S. Department of Justice over the next two years.

The archdiocese declined to comment Monday.

The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after being hit with numerous sex abuse lawsuits.

Last June, Xavier University agreed to pay $12 million after being accused of accepting FEMA money for damage to a basement and a concrete gym foundation that do not exist. Dillard was also accused of collecting $15 million it didn’t deserve for damage to buildings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital
The LDWF said any motorboat registration application received postmarked before November 15,...
LDWF: Motorboat registration fee changes starting Nov. 15
Menard
Events at Menard
class
Transistor Touch Class