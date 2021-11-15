Boyce man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder of off-duty RPSO deputy

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has pleaded “not guilty” to the May 15, 2021 deadly shooting of an off-duty Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Victor Bellino, 52, is charged with second-degree murder and five counts of illegal use of a weapon for the death of Mark Lewis, 40, of Hineston.

Lewis was shot and killed in the 100-block of Oscar Branch Road in Gardner. Rapides Parish detectives said Lewis and Bellino had been in an altercation, which resulted in gunfire in which both were hit. The sheriff’s office identified Lewis as an off-duty deputy.

Bellino remains behind bars in an out-of-parish facility on a $1 million bond. He’ll be in court next on Feb. 7, 2021 for a pre-trial.

Bellino is represented by Angelo Piazza, III. The case is being prosecuted by Chris Maxwell. The case will be heard before Judge Greg Beard.

