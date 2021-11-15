Former La. lt. gov., N.O. mayor Mitch Landrieu set to manage $1T infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden has named Mitch Landrieu, the former lieutenant governor of Louisiana and New Orleans mayor, as senior advisor responsible for coordinating the implementation of the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the White House said Sunday, Nov. 14.

Landrieu, 61, will oversee the improvement of roads, bridges, ports, and airports. The White House added the work will create millions of high-paying jobs.

“I am thankful to the President and honored to be tasked with coordinating the largest infrastructure investment in generations,” said Landrieu. “Our work will require strong partnerships across the government and with state and local leaders, business and labor to create good-paying jobs and rebuild America for the middle class. We will also ensure these major investments achieve the President’s goals of combating climate change and advancing equity.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement:

As a former Louisiana Lieutenant Governor and Mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu has a unique firsthand experience with the challenges aging infrastructure presents to our communities and also with how infrastructure improvements and projects can revitalize cities and towns. I applaud President Biden for selecting him to be the coordinator for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and look forward to working with him to address Louisiana’s many infrastructure needs head on.

US Sen. Bill Cassidy also released a statement:

Mitch Landrieu knows firsthand the devastation Hurricane Katrina caused on the Gulf Coast, and in turn, this devastation shows the importance, for Louisiana and the United States, of the investments the IIJA makes in coastal restoration, hardening the electrical grid and flood mitigation,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Having a Louisianan head this for the White House can only benefit our state.

Congressman Troy Carter had this to say:

Leaders in Louisiana know how life-changing strong, resilient infrastructure can be for communities, and how critical it is to have swift, fair and efficient allocation of funds. That’s why Mitch Landrieu is the right person for this job. His long record of service at both the local and state level in Louisiana, especially in the recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, provides him with the experience and perspective to get the job done. I was fortunate to serve with him in the Louisiana House of Representatives, and I am thrilled for the chance to work with him to roll out this once in a lifetime, transformative infrastructure plan. This is a huge win for Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, Louisiana, and the entire country.

Landrieu became mayor of New Orleans in 2010 and helped the city recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

