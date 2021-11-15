Jena’s Neal earns Play of the Week after acrobatic TD catch

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are usually known for dominating the line of scrimmage and controlling the ground game, but in the first round of the playoffs, it was the passing game that broke through for a big play.

In the first quarter, Jena’s quarterback Tate Turnage found Jeffrey Neal in the corner of the endzone who made an acrobatic catch for the score.

Jena went on the win their first-round playoff game against Kenner Discovery 36-21.

