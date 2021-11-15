Advertisement

Jena’s Neal earns Play of the Week after acrobatic TD catch

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are usually known for dominating the line of scrimmage and controlling the ground game, but in the first round of the playoffs, it was the passing game that broke through for a big play.

In the first quarter, Jena’s quarterback Tate Turnage found Jeffrey Neal in the corner of the endzone who made an acrobatic catch for the score.

Jena went on the win their first-round playoff game against Kenner Discovery 36-21.

2021 5th Quarter: Week 1 of Playoffs

