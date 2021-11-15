LDWF: Motorboat registration fee changes starting Nov. 15

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said starting Nov. 15, motorboat registration fees will change.

Due to the changes made to motorboat registration fees during the 2021 Legislative Session, starting Monday, November 15, motorboat registration fees will change to a simplified fee structure, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Simplified fee structure breakdown per the LDWF:

Boat Length Registration Fee 15 ft. 11 in. or less $36 16 ft. to 25 ft. 11 in. $57 26 ft. to 39 ft. 11 in. $78 40 ft. or more $99

The LDWF said any motorboat registration application received postmarked before November 15, 2021, will be accepted and processed with the previous fee structure.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact (225) 765-2898.

The LDWF said for a complete review of the changes to all boat registration, commercial, and recreational licenses during the 2021 legislative session can visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/understanding-our-license-fee-changes.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.