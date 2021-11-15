Advertisement

Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since March 2020

File photo
File photo(Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana has dropped to its lowest level since the state started reporting the statistic.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) began reporting the state’s COVID hospitalizations on March 24, 2020. On that day, 271 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations dropped to 196 patients.

Almost three months ago, the state reported its highest hospitalization rate of the pandemic with 3,022 patients on Aug. 17.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted about the record low hospitalization on Monday.

“This is great progress compared to where we were a few months ago, but we can’t let up,” Gov. Edwards said.

LDH reports 2.23 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

RELATED: New Orleans based federal appeals court temporarily stops COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Tax reform on the Nov. 13 ballot

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says
As millions prepare for the upcoming holidays, officials are concerned about a possible spike...
Health officials fear COVID-19 winter surge across US
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom