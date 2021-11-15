November National Diabetes Awareness Month, Cabrini Healthy Learning Center helps patients learn about coping and nutrition

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day was recognized on Sunday, November 14.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital has a Healthy Learning Center right here in Cenla. It’s a place for you to learn about food and nutrition, especially for those dealing with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and even renal failure.

One of the biggest side effects of diabetes is depression. That’s why Cabrini Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, Marie Simpson, teaches patients healthy coping mechanisms and helps them to reach their goals.

Type two diabetes can be preventable with a healthy lifestyle, but sometimes it may be genetic, which makes diabetes much more common than you may think.

“One in three adults nationwide have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes, and nine out of ten of those who have pre-diabetes don’t know they have it. Here in Central Louisiana, you could almost say one in two adults,” said Simpson.

Symptoms of diabetes include extreme thirst and multiple trips to the bathroom, excessive tiredness and wounds that won’t heal properly.

To learn more about the Healthy Learning Center, you can call them at 318-528-4964. You must be referred by your primary care physician to enter into the program. If you need a primary care provider, you can go to a CHRISTUS Community Clinic to be treated, regardless of your ability to pay.

