Rapides Parish School Board awarded ‘Models of Excellence’ award

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has been awarded the Models of Excellence award by the Louisiana Department of Education.

The Model of Excellence award is given to school boards in the state that demonstrate excellence.

RPSB was given the award to recognize its Pre-Educator Pathway Program. The program provides students that show an interest in becoming an educator with early opportunities to gain experience as well as college credits. It recruits students as early as the sixth grade and aims to mold future educators and have them teach at schools in the parish in the future.

“We know when people are really invested in their local communities, their schools do well. We know whenever people graduate from their local high school, come back and work in elementary, middle, and high schools in their local community, that means a lot to them,” Dr. Cade Brumley, the Louisiana State Superintendent of Education. “So, they give everything that they have to be successful and those schools prosper as a result.”

Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell also commented on the award.

“We have a lot of great students in our schools right now...in our high schools, our middle schools, our elementary schools, who already know that they want to be an educator,” said Powell. “So, anything that we can do to prep them for that process and to get recognized from the state level as a model of excellence on how we’re doing, that is outstanding.”

The Rapides Parish School Board is one of three school boards in the state to receive the Models of Excellence award.

