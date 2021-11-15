Reeves man accused of possessing child porn

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Reeves man is under arrest and accused of possessing child pornography.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert says detectives began investigating after receiving information on Oct. 30 about Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, having child pornography.

Detectives found several photos and videos of child pornography at Fontenot’s residence, Hebert said.

Fontenot was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen Parish Jail on multiple charges including pornography involving juveniles, production of child pornography, video voyeurism, and molestation of a juvenile. Fontenot is being held on $460,000 bond.

Hebert asked anyone with information to contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division at 337-639-4353, ext 331.

