Advertisement

Reeves man accused of possessing child porn

Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen...
Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen Parish Jail on multiple charges including pornography involving juveniles, production of child pornography, video voyeurism, and molestation of a juvenile. Fontenot is being held on $460,000 bond.(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Reeves man is under arrest and accused of possessing child pornography.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert says detectives began investigating after receiving information on Oct. 30 about Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 38, of Reeves, having child pornography.

Detectives found several photos and videos of child pornography at Fontenot’s residence, Hebert said.

Fontenot was arrested on Nov. 9 and booked into the Allen Parish Jail on multiple charges including pornography involving juveniles, production of child pornography, video voyeurism, and molestation of a juvenile. Fontenot is being held on $460,000 bond.

Hebert asked anyone with information to contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division at 337-639-4353, ext 331.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 13 Election Night Wrap-Up
Understanding the constitutional amendments for November 13 election
Tyran Goudeau
Inmate escapes from Marksville jail
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

The new Whataburger located in Alexandria, La. at 6200 Coliseum Blvd. Photo taken on November...
Alexandria gets its first Whataburger
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital
The LDWF said any motorboat registration application received postmarked before November 15,...
LDWF: Motorboat registration fee changes starting Nov. 15
Victor Bellino has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury for second degree murder and...
Boyce man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder of off-duty RPSO deputy
Menard
Events at Menard